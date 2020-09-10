25.3 C
Hyderabad, IN
September 11, 2020

CM KCR presents Kaloji literary award to noted poet Rama Chandramouli

The Chief Minister of the state   K Chandrashekhar Rao today presented Kaloji Narayan Rao Literary award to noted literary personality Rama Chandramouli at his camp office Pragathi Bhavan. Speaking on the occasion The CM said  Rama Chandramouli was perfectly eligible for the Award.

            The CM handed over  ₹1, 1,116 as cash prize and felicitated Sri Rama Chandramouli with a shawl. In this programme, Cultural Affairs Minister T Srinivas Yadav, Government’s Advisor KV Ramanachary, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Cultural Affairs Secretary Srinivasa Raju, Director  Mamidi Harikrishna, Rythu Bandhu Samithi State President Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and others participated.

