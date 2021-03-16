CM KCR recalls Narasimhaiah’s services

The Telangana Assembly on Tuesday , passed condolence motions mourning the death of Nagarjuna Sagar MLA late Nomula Narasimhaiah along with former legislators who passed away over the last few moths.

Moving the motion here on the second day of the Assembly session, Chief Minister of the state K Chandrashekhar Rao today recalled the services of former MLA of the party Nomula Narasimhaiah, who breathed his last after suffering a heart attack recently. The CM termed Narasimhaiah as the champion of the weaker sections of undivided Nalgonda district.

During the budget session of the Assembly the chief minister has offered flowers on Nomula photograph and in the house paid rich condolences to the leader of the masses. The Chief Minister said that Narasimhaiah quit the CPM and joined the TRS for the cause of the state.

He said that Narasimhaiah had dedicated his entire life for the service of the people of the state. KCR made these remarks while addressing the house today after introducing a condolence resolution to pay tribute to the former MLA. Speaking on the occasion he said that the house was paying rich tributes to Narasimhaiah and conveying its deep condolences to his family members. He said that the name of Narasimhaiah would remain forever as true public leader in the history of the state .

He said that Narasimhaiah, who served the CPM for two terms as its MLA and as its floor leader, joined the ruling TRS party after opposing with the stand of the left party about Telangana state. He said that the former party MLA joined their party as he firmly believed that the interests of the state would be fulfilled only by the TRS and won from Nagarjuna Sagar seat in the 2018 Assembly Elections. He said that Narasimhaiah had worked hard for the development of the constituency till his last breath. KCR told the house that he had a special bond with Narasimhaiah and added that the former MLA would always share his thoughts about Telangana with him.