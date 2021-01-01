21.1 C
Hyderabad, IN
January 2, 2021

Navyamedia
Political News Telangana

CM KCR released Employees’ unions new year diaries, calendars

The Chief Minister of the state  K Chandrashekhar Rao Today  released the Diaries and Calendars of TNGO, TGO, Fourth Class employees unions, Revenue Employees Associations in Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday.  TNGO’s President and Secretaries Mamindla Rajender, Prathap, TGO’s President and Secretaries V. Mamatha, Satyanarayana, Fourth Class Employees Association Leaders Gnaneshwar, Revenue Employees Association President and Secretaries Vanga Ravinder Reddy, Gautam were present. 

Meanwhile , the CM has greeted all the people of the state on the occasion of new year. He prayed God that all people of the state should lead a happy life in the new year.

