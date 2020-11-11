CM KCR should make BC leader as his successor in the party, dares Bandi Sanjay

State BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kuamr today dared the Chief Minister of the state KCR to make a BC leader as the next president of the ruling TRS party. He alleged that CM KCR had acquired his post after beginning his career as a passport broker. He made these remarks while addressing a meeting of BC leaders and the workers of the party atNagole.

The meeting was organized by the OBC Morcha of the party. The National President of the OBC Morcha Dr. K. Laxman also attended the program.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay alleged that CM KCR was not considering the problems being faced by the poor people of the state. He said that the CM had not made even a single building for different communities of the state. it clear that they would unseat the entire Kalwakuntla family from power. He warned that they would not keep mum if the CM tried to divide the Hindu society. He said that the CM had not come out of his camp office even after heavy floods in the state capital Hyderabad. He claimed that the CM was doing yagams to protect his CM’s post.

Sanjay called upon the BCs of the state to teach a befitting lesson to the CM. He predicted that the BJP was going to win in more than 100 divisions in the upcoming GHMC elections. He asked the people of the state if they needed a lying CM as their ruler. He said that a good time had started for the people of the state from Dubbaka by-elections. He claimed that the state government had not given even a single penny for the implementation of sheep to shepherd scheme.