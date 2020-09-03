CM KCR’a family built farm houses with commissions earned from irrigation projects , alleges BJP leader Vivek Venkatswamy

Former MP and BJP leader Vivek Venkat Swamy today alleged that CM KCR and his family members had built farm houses with the money earned from the commissions received from the Kaleswaram irrigation project contractors. He said that CM KCR was aware of the fact that he would earn commissions by the redesigning of the irrigation projects.

He said that CM KCR, his son KTR, daughter, son in law, nephew, have farm houses at different places of the state. H alleged that all the farm houses were built by the commissions earned from the kaleswaram lift irrigation projects. He alleged that there was a secret agreement between CM KCR and his AP counterpart YS Jaganmohan Reddy. Claiming that CM KCR has helped YS Jagan in the AP assembly elections, he said that CM KCR was planning to go national politics by making his son as the next CM of the state.

He said that KCR had plans to become the deputy prime minister of the country and added that he had struck an agreement with YS Jagan to receive his party MPs support. He claimed that KCR was extending support to YS Jagan in the issue of Pothireddypadu. He alleged that CM KCR was trying to cheat the people of the state by claiming the rain water as the water from Kaleswaram lift irrigation project .