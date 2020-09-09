CM, KTR, Harish pay rich tributes to Kaloji

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today paid floral tributes to poet Kaloji Narayan Rao.

At the Assembly hall the chief Minister has placed flowers on the picture of Narayan Rao to mark his birth anniversary. KCR has recalled his contribution for both Telangana statehood, language and culture.

Kaloji vouched for the statehood and for the poor through his literature the Chief Minister said.

He lived for cause of people and write poetry on welfare, and language of Telangana.

Also minister KTR, Harish Rao and V Srinivas Goud greeted people on the occasion of Kaloji Narayan Rao birth anniversary celebrations. KTR has said in Twitter that Kaloji Narayan Rao has sacrificed his life for state and its people. His works focussed on Telangana language, its slang and statehood he said.

KTR said that the poet contributed his best for separate state and to protect the language and culture.

Harish Rao also said that Kaloji Narayan Rao made invaluable services for the statehood.

Srinivas Goud participated in Ravindra Bharathi program to mark the occasion. He recalled the poet services for separate state and Telangana dialect. Telangana government follows his ideals, he added.