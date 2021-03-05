CM launched fact check website at camp office

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy today launched AP Fact Check website and a Twitter handle at his camp office .

Speaking on the occasion CM Jagan said that the state government would condemn the misinformation campaign carried out by anybody on social media through the AP fact check and Twitter platforms. He said that they would prove the maligning campaign with evidence and inform the peep about the facts behind all such campaigns.

He said that the officials of the state should also take action against those who indulge in the wrong and maligning campaign by identifying the main source of all such campaigns. He made it clear that nobody has the right to malign and damage the image of individuals and systems and added that nobody should indulge in such acts . Without referring to anybody , He alleged that some people were carrying out the maligning and wrong campaigns on social media to damage the reputation of the state government and added that there should be a full drop to all such campaigns .