CM to attend Azadi Ka Amrut Utsav at public gardens

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will participate in ” Azadi Ka Amruth Utsav program at Public gardens here on march 12 at 11 am.

He will attend the historic event and unfurl the national flag at the site to mark the program. While Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is scheduled for attending the same in Warangal on the same day.

KCR is to address the gathering to mark the 75 years of Indian independence which being celebrated across the country. The Chief Minister has already instructed a Utsav Committee and officials to conduct the program a grand on note.

Utsav Committee chairman of the state and Government advisor KV Ramanachary has held a review on the sane. He instructed the officials to conduct on a grand scale the 75 years of Independence across the state of Telangana.

He asked the officials to follow instructions of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the same.

He said that the great event to last for about 75 weeks from March 12 to August 15. Chary said that the program of Azadi Ka Amrut utsav will be held on a grand scale in all districts on a grand scale.

To witnesses the event the government will conduct several programs to be conducted involving a cross section of people, poets, artists and others he said. He said that freedom Run, Kavi Sammelans, cultural programs and literary programs will be held as part of the event.