CM YS Jagan accords grand reception to president of India

The President of India Ramnath Kovind came to Chittoor as part of his visit today. The Chief Minister of the state YS Jaganmohan Reddy accorded grand reception to the president on the occasion at Chippili helipad. The president came in a special helicopter from Bengaluru.

Later , the president reached Satsang foundation at Madanapalle in a special vehicle. Kovind will inaugurate Indian Yoga Center in the area during his visit . He would hold an interactive session with students later . He would later lay foundation stone for the construction of a 38 bedded hospital.