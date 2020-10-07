CM YS Jagan holds review ok YSR Cheyoota scheme

The CM of the state YS Jaganmohan Reddy today said that there should be marketing facility for the Products made by women self help groups. He also that experts opinion should be taken in the issue of the distribution of the cows and buffaloes. He said that the final decision should be lef to the experts. He held a review meeting on the issue of the implementation of the YSR Cheyootha program.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the SHG group members should not face any problems to market their produce. He hoped that the women of the state should benefit from the scheme and grow in their lives. He asked the officials to focus on the issues a lot. He also Asked the officials to take action against those who resort to corruption.