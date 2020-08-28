CM YS Jagan Lashes out rival TDP

The Chief Minister is the state YS Jaganmohan Reddy today came down heavily on rival TDP and alleged that the TDP led erstwhile state government had neglected the public problems. He made these remarks after laying foundation stone for the construction of YSR Vedadri lift irrigation project through a video link. The state ministers Anilkumar Yadav, Perni Nani. Kodali Nani and MLAs Udaya Bhanu M Jaganmohan Rao and K Anil kumar and others took part in the event from the site of the irrigation project.

Speaking on the occasion, he alleged that areas which are near Vijayawada like Nandigama, vatsavai, Penuganchiprolu, Jaggayapeta had suffered a lot with drinking water and Irrigation water problems. He alleged that the past government led by the TDP deliberately ignored the project despite knowing the fact that its construction would solve the drinking water problems of the residents of the area. He said that they had laid foundation stone for the project within 14 months of coming into power.

He said that they were going ahead with a firm determination to complete the project by February 2021. Citing that the areas around Vijayawada are not receiving the water from the left canal of Nagarjuna Sagar project, he said that they had taken up the present project to solve the water problems. Reddy said that they would irrigate 38,627 acres of land. He also said that they would provide drinking water to 30 villages including Jaggayyapeta municipality.