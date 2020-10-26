CM YS Jagan launches Scheme for SC, ST Entrepreneurs

The Chief minister of the state YS Jaganmohan Reddy today launched a scheme for the SC ,ST entrepreneurs of the state. The scheme is called Jagananna YSR Badugu Vikasam scheme. He has also unveiled a special industrial policy 2020-23 for the SC, ST entrepreneurs.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the time for the SCs and STs to remain as workers was over and added that the time for transforming them into entrepreneurs had arrived. Citing that the state government has taken up Several programs for their welfare, he said that they had allocated 16.2 percent of land for the SCs and 6 percent of the land for the ST entrepreneurs of the state in all its industrial Parks. He asked the officials to hold awareness programs for the SC and ST entrepreneurs on aspects like to whom to approach to set up industry .

He said that he was happy to launch the program on the occasion of Dasara while stating that he was lucky to launch the program. He said that they were giving incentives of upto ₹1 crore to the entrepreneurs from the rao communities. He said that they were also holding skill development felicitation camps to improve their skills.