CM YS Jagan launches YSR Bhima scheme

The chief minister of the state YS Jaganmohan Reddy led state government had taken another crucial step. It has introduced YSR Bhima scheme to stand by the poor people of the state. The chief minister of the state YS Jaganmohan Reddy launched the scheme at his camp office.

The scheme will benefit all those with a rice card. The state government will pay the premium of the card holder under the scheme. Speaking on the occasion, the CM has said that they had launched the scheme to help all the poor people of the state despite financial constraints due to Covid 19 virus. He said that the state government would bear the entire cost of the scheme although the central government had bowed out of the scheme. He said that they would ₹510 crore per annum for the implementation of the scheme. Reddy said that the scheme would benefit 1.41 crore families of the state. He said that they would display the list of the beneficiaries in all village secretariats and added that the scheme would cover those between the age group of 18-50 years.