CM YS Jagan lays foundation stone for four harbours

The Chief Minister of the state YS Jaganmohan Reddy today laid foundation stone for the construction of four shipping harbours and 25 aqua hubs on the occasion of World fisheries day. He laid the foundation stone through virtual mode from his camp office in Tadepally. The harbors will be built in Machilipatnam of Krishna district, Uppada of East Godavari district, Nizampeta of Guntur district and Juvvalajinna of Nellore district.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that he had seen the plight of the fishermen of the state during his historic padayatra and added that he was setting up the harbours to drive out the plight from the lives of the fishermen community of the state. Jagan said that he would fulfill all the promises made to the fishermen. He said that they were spending Rs.1510 crore and added that they would commence the works by December 15 next month after completing the tender process.

The CM also said that attempts were being made to set up four more harbours in the state. He said that they were considering the proposals to set up these harbours at Budgatlapalem of Srikakulam district, Poodimadaka of Visakapatnam district, Biyyapu Tippa of West Godavari district and Kotha patnam of Prakasam district.