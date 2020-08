The Chief Minister of the state YS Jaganmohan Reddy mourned the death of north Andhra balladeer Vangapandu Prasada Rao.

In his tweet his said that he was saddened after hearing the news of the death of Vangapandu. He said that he was very close to Vangapandu personally. He said that the folk artist had done a lot of the north Telangana folk arts. He said that he was conveying his heartfelt condolences to the family members of the poet and singer.