August 30, 2020

Navyamedia
Andhra Pradesh Political News

CM YS Jagan pays tributes to Gidugu Ramamurthy

YS Jagan appoints five Deputy CMs in Andhra Pradesh Cabinet

The  Chief Minister of the state YS Jaganmohan Reddy today paid rich tributes to the father of conversational language and linguist Gidugu Rama Murthy on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

In his tweet he said that Rama Murthy had done a lot to simplify the Telugu language from its scholastic form. The CM also said that it was heartening that the birth anniversary of Rama Murthy was being celebrated as Telugu Language day and added that the celebrations of Rama Murthy’s birth anniversary was no less than honoring the Telugu language. He said that he was paying a rich tributes to the  late literary figure.

