CM YS Jagan writes another letter on Vizag Steel  Plant to PM

The Chief Minister of the state YS Jaganmohan Reddy today wrote another letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of the privatization of Vizag Steel Plant and urged him to not privatize the steel plant.

He urged the PM to change the decision of the central government on the issue. In his letter, the CM sought an appointment of the PM and said that he would bring an all party delegation to New Delhi to meet Modi on the issue. Reddy also said that the announcement of the CM on the issue had caused a serious concern among the people of the state while noting that the issue was related to the emotions of the people. He said that 20,000 families were directly dependent on the steel plant.

He said that he would also bring the representatives of workers’ unions along with the all party leaders and put forth the opinions of all the stake holders before the prime minister. Reddy said that they would explain the options before them to restore the plant. He hoped that the plant would come into profits if a proper focus was put on the plant.