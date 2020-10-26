CMR shopping mall gives Rs 15 lakhs to CMRF: KTR thanks

Noted apparel business company CMR Shopping mall in Hyderabad has offered Rs 15 lakhs financial assistance to CMRF towards succor to rain and floods hit people in twin Cities.

CMR owner Sathi Babu today called on the municipal minister KT Rama Rao at Pragati Bhavan here . Minister T Srinivas Yadav was present.

He offered Rs 15 lakhs cheque to the minister and asked to spend money for flood victims in the city. The government is doing its best for providing all help to the flood victims he said. On our behalf we offer the amount to help the people affected in the rains he added.

In turn the minister extended thanks to CMR owner Sathi Babu for his gesture.