Colony associations should help Corona victims: Etala Rajender

Health Minister Etala Rajender today called upon colony associations in the city to help Corona victims.

After a meeting with Resident Welfare Associations under the aegis of the United Federation of Residents Welfare Associations (UFERWAS) here, Rajender said that the government is trying to mitigate fear among the people on Corona. Let us have humanity to help the Corona patients he exhorted people. It is not fatal actually and people may fall victims if neglected the protocols he warned.

The death rate of Corona patients is less than one percent in Telangana state while it is about 2 percent in the country, he said. We are conducting 50,000 to 60,000 Corona tests everyday and controlling its spread, the minister said. As per Centre and ICMR guidelines we increased the testing to prevent the virus spread, Rajender said. Covid-19 has no strength to kill if it is detected early, he said, adding that over 95 per cent of the patients were cured without being admitted to hospital and only five per cent patients required treatment in a hospital.

The people need to face the problem with “Courage” which is key medicine to overcome Corona. Follow protocols to avoid virus spread, he said. We have adequate medicines and staff to treat them in government hospitals.

He appealed the people to avoid panic and have courage to get negative results of corona. There is a need for having courage to overcome the virus and get negative results he said.

The minister said that people can get free treatment for Corona in government hospitals and avoid waste expenditure in private ones. The government will take stern action against the private hospitals for violating fees and other Corona norms he warned.