Colour Photo’s World Premiere on on aha!

The much-awaited film releases for Dussehra on October 23.

The 100% Telugu OTT application aha is making yet another exciting announcement! After recently revealing that the much-awaited Orey Bujjiga is set to release on aha, they are now set to continue to keep the audience entertained with yet another World Premiere!

The highly anticipated Colour Photo starring Suhas, Sunil, Chandini Chowdary and several other popular actors will have premiere on October 23 on occasion of Dussehra.

Directed and written by Sandeep Raj with story by Sai Rajesh who has produced the film along with Benny Muppaneni, the film is a unique drama that explores the interesting concept of love between a fair girl and dark boy. The film is sure to leave the audience with the experience of going back to the theatres with its larger than life portrayal of a real-life emotion.

In a short span of time, aha has become a household name with the best in Telugu entertainment. With a massive collection of favourites starring superstars and a huge library of classics, aha is constantly giving its viewers a lot to look forward to.

Cast & Crew:-

Cast: Suhas, Chandini Chowdary, Sunil, Harsha Chemudu, Divya Drishti, ‘Kancharapalem’ Subbarao

Written & Directed by Sandeep Raj

Story & Producer: Sai Rajesh

Producer : Benny Muppaneni

Banners: Amrutha Productions, Loukya Entertainment

Music: KaalaBhairava

D.O.P : Venkat R Shakamuri

Editor : Kodati Pavan Kalyan

Art Director : Kranthi Priyam

Co-Producer : Manikanta

Line producer : Gangadhar

Executive Producers : Durga Rao Gunda, Sridhar Reddy

Co-Director : Gopi Atchara

Costume Designer : Devi Paruchuri

Lyrics : Kittu Vissapragada, Sai Kiran

PRO : Eluru Srinu, Vamsi Kaka