Common Entrance Exam (CEE) for Soldiers (General Duty category) under Unit Headquarters Quota of 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad (Rally with effect from January 4, 2021 to February 28, 2021) will be conducted on March 28 at 3 Training Battalion Workshop Shed, 1 EME Centre.

All effected candidates to report at 3 Training Battalion Workshop Shed, 1 EME Centre on March 26 at 0900hrs for collection of admit cards for the Common Entrance Exam (CEE).