Common entrance Examination on May 30 postponed

In vies of the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) that was originally scheduled on May 30 at Arty Centre, Hyderabad for successful candidates of Army Recruitment Rally held at Telangana State Sports School, Hakimpet has been postponed.
            The exam was to be held for the successful candidates of the Army Recruitment Rally held at the Telangana State Sports School, Hakimpet between March 4 and March 24.
            Fresh date of the CEE will be intimated later through www.joinindianarmy.nic.in, after the situation improves, according to an official release here on Monday.
            Candidates will have to physically report to the ARO, Secunderabad and obtain fresh Admit Cards once the fresh date is finalized.

