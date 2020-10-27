Complete road works : Dayakar Rao

21.7 C
Panchayat Raj minister E Dayakar Rao today directed officials to complete road works under PMGSY scheme in the state. 
The centre has offered Rs 658 cr to take up 2427 km works which are to be completed with quality he said.  The government has to prepare the report for next phase works by completing the  existing works he said after a review meeting. 
The centre has offered the funds to provide better road connectivity  in the state.  The minister asked to send fresh proposals for next phrase of road works to get funds. 
The minister asked to complete Rythu Vedikas early.  Half of 2601 rythu vedikas are completed and the rest be completed as planned he said. 

