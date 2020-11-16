Complete road works on war-footing : Harish tells officials

Finance Minister T Harish Rao today directed officials concerned to expedite the road works and complete on time.

He held a review meeting with NHAI and other officials on the roads development, highways, link roads, balance roads, flood, rain damaged roads and compensation to victims.

The minister has asked for completing the pending road works on a war-footing. Harish Rao sought to know about the people pending roads and reasons for delay. Do not neglect and coordinate to complete the roads which need immediate facelift, and improvement he said. Complete Andhole -Akola road works, Jogipet bypass road, drains and other incomplete roads he instructed. Other roads in Jahirabad and pending roads be taken up immediately he directed.

He also asked for completing the link, balance and other roads for betterment. We need to provide improved connectivity through timely completing the same, he said. The minister asked them to coordinate and ensure completing the tasks as planned. Harish sought to offer the compensation to flood victim s.