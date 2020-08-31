Comprehensive land survey to be launched in AP from January

The State government has decided to launch a comprehensive land survey in Andhra Pradesh stars from January 1,2021. The Chief Minister of the state YS Jaganmohan Reddy held a review meeting on the issue the land survey pilot project.

Speaking on the occasion, he asked the officials to complete the survey by August 2023. He asked the officials to set up mobile tribunals to solve land disputes at the local level immediately. He also asked the officials to create awareness among the people of the state by holding Grama Sabhas in all villages of the state. Reddy asked the officials to deploy drones, rovers, survey stone posts as part of the comprehensive survey. He also asked them to provide training to all surveyors about the latest technological advancements.

The Deputy Chief Minister of the state Dharmana Krishna Das and officials of the revenue department also took part in the review meeting.