September 1, 2020

Navyamedia
Andhra Pradesh Political News

Comprehensive land survey to be launched in AP from January

0103
YS Jagan appoints five Deputy CMs in Andhra Pradesh Cabinet

The State government has decided to launch a comprehensive land survey  in  Andhra Pradesh stars from January 1,2021. The Chief Minister of the state YS Jaganmohan Reddy held a review meeting on the issue the land survey pilot project.

Speaking on the occasion, he asked the officials to complete the survey by August 2023. He asked the officials to set up mobile tribunals to solve land disputes at the local level immediately. He also asked the officials to create awareness among the people of the state by holding Grama Sabhas in all villages of the state. Reddy asked the officials to deploy drones, rovers, survey stone posts as part of the comprehensive survey.  He also asked them to provide training to all surveyors about the latest technological advancements.

The Deputy Chief Minister of the state Dharmana Krishna Das and officials of the revenue department also took part in the review meeting.

Related posts

SCR Introduces Door Delivery of Medicines to Employees

admin

PM Narendra Modi awarded Seoul Peace Prize 2018

admin

Aruna condoles Kishta Reddy death

admin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Real emotions of real people from Bali