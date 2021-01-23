Conduct DCCB workshop on economic growth: CS tells officials

Somesh Kumar, Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana today directed the officials to conduct a workshop to all the DCCB’s to improve their Economic performances and to extend better services at the doorstep of farmers in the State.

The Chief Secretary chaired First High Level Committee meeting of NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) at BRKR Bhavan.

Chief Secretary congratulated the TSCAB for computerisation of 795 PACS Telangana State has became role model in the country in this regard.

He asked to create APP for extending services from branches and initiate necessary steps for strengthening of DCCB’s in the State.

The Chief Secretary advised to prepare a brief note on the report submitted by High Level Committee on strengthening of Cooperative Credit System in Telangana State.

Chief Secretary instructed the officials to conduct a feasibility study for opening of new branches and ultimate goal is to reach the services to all the villages.

The feasibility report will be put up to the Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao for clearance.

Janardhan Reddy., Secretary, Agriculture, K.Ravinder Rao, President TSCAB, M.Veerabrahmaiah, Commissioner, Coop& Registrar of Co-operative Societies, Sri Ronald Rose, Spl. Secretary, Finance Y.K Rao, CGM, NABARD,J.S Upadhyay, GM, NABARD, Dr. N.Muralidhar, MD, TSCAB and other officials were present in the meeting.