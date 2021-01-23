19.3 C
Hyderabad, IN
January 25, 2021

Navyamedia
Business Business News

Conduct DCCB workshop on economic growth: CS tells officials

0405
Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar

Somesh Kumar, Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana today directed the officials to conduct a workshop to all the DCCB’s to improve their Economic performances and to extend better services at the doorstep of  farmers in the State.

The Chief Secretary chaired First High Level Committee meeting of  NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) at BRKR  Bhavan.

Chief Secretary congratulated the TSCAB for computerisation of 795 PACS  Telangana State has became role model in the country in this regard. 

He asked to create APP for extending services from branches and initiate  necessary steps for strengthening of DCCB’s in the State. 

The Chief Secretary advised to prepare a brief note on the report submitted by High Level Committee on strengthening  of Cooperative Credit System in Telangana State.

Chief Secretary instructed the officials to conduct a feasibility study for opening of new  branches and ultimate goal is to reach the services to all the villages.

The feasibility report will be put up to the Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao for clearance. 

Janardhan Reddy., Secretary, Agriculture, K.Ravinder Rao, President TSCAB, M.Veerabrahmaiah, Commissioner, Coop& Registrar of  Co-operative Societies, Sri Ronald Rose, Spl. Secretary, Finance Y.K  Rao, CGM, NABARD,J.S Upadhyay, GM, NABARD, Dr. N.Muralidhar, MD, TSCAB and other officials were present in the meeting.

Related posts

5 Startups working towards a well-informed India

admin

Jio ఫోన్ ఉచితం

admin

Tech Mahindra CEO: 94% Of IT Graduates Not Fit For Hiring

Ashok prasad

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Real emotions of real people from Bali