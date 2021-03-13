21.6 C
Cong asks TS Govt to intensify measures to prevent Covid spread

COVID-19

Former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir has urged the State Government to take additional measures to prevent the further spread of Covid-19 in the State.
            “There has been a significant increase in the number of fresh cases of Coronavirus in Telangana, especially during the last 10 days. The State Government should take immediate steps to prevent the further spread of Covid-19, especially in view of reports of spurt in new cases in Maharashtra and other States. It must seriously implement the ‘Trace, Test and Treat’ policy to avoid further damage by the pandemic,” Shabbir Ali said in a media statement on Saturday.
            Shabbir  also informed that he took the first dose of Covaxin, the anti-Covid vaccine, at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills today. He appealed to all the people to get themselves vaccinated at their turn and do not believe in rumours and misinformation.
            The Congress leader alleged that despite over 3 lakh people getting infected with Covid-19 and officially 1652 people losing their lives, the State Government has adopted a casual approach in dealing with the pandemic situation. Infact, he said that the State Government has faced allegations of hiding real statistics of Covid cases and deaths. The health authorities were even reluctant to issue Media Bulletin on the Covid-19 situation and the High Court had to intervene to make them share the information in public domain. He said that the State Government should adopt an honest approach in dealing with the situation.
            Ali also advised people to take precautions and follow all the guidelines to prevent further spread of Covid-19.

