Cong. blames Etala for BC employee’s death

The Congress party on Monday demanded that the Telangana Government take action against Huzurabad Hospital Superintendent Praveen Reddy, Circle Inspector Madhavi and Assistant Commissioner of Police Srinivas Rao who allegedly harassed a BC employee, mentally and physically, which consequently resulted in his untimely death due to undue pressure. It also blamed Health Minister Eatala Rajender for the death as he took no action to stop the harassment despite being aware of the entire story.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Working President Ponnam Prabhakar, along with Huzurabad Incharge Kaushik Reddy, Adi Srinivas, Medipally Satyam, Bomma Sriram and other leaders, said that the Praveen Yadav, a data entry operator, was subjected to harassment by the Hospital Superintendent when he refused to fudge data to show births through cesarean operations as natural births.

Kaushik expressed his sorrow over inaction by the State Government against Hospital Superintendent Praveen Reddy who allegedly abetted and harassed the data entry operator Praveen Yadav of the same hospital even after several representations. He said that even Health Minister Etala Rajender did not support the victim when he (Praveen Yadav) was being beaten up by the police based on a false complaint lodged by Superintendent Praveen Reddy.

Explaining the details of the ordeal, Reddy said that Praveen Yadav declined to budge when the Superintendent forced him to enter the false data of natural births taking place in Huzurabad Hospital. He further said that Praveen Reddy forced the deceased operator to enter C-section births as natural birth but Yadav sought written instructions. Furious over this, Praveen Reddy lodged a false complaint against Praveen Yadav and the local Circle Inspector Madhavi and Assistant Commissioner of Police Srinivas Rao beat him black and blue. Praveen Yadav’s parents rushed to the Health Minister and requested him to interfere but to no avail. Etala Rajender reportedly said that the police would do their duty and he could not interfere.

He questioned as to why doctors are silent over this apparent abuse of power by a doctor and why the health minister failed to protect his own party worker from police brutality. He said that this was the matter of severe grief for him on humanitarian grounds.

The Congress leader said that when the erstwhile TRS worker Praveen Yadav came to know that his own party leaders or even minister did not come to his rescue, he died due to undue pressure on August 25. He said that doctors and TRS leaders need to look into this matter humanely and do justice for Praveen Yadav’s family.

Kaushik said that Minister Etala Rajender was a public leader, emerged from the Telangana movement, but failed to protect his own party man.

The Congress leader demanded that Hospital Superintendent Praveen Reddy, local Circle Inspector and ACP should be immediately suspended and a high level probe should be ordered into the incident. He also demanded that Eatala Rajender resign from his post as he failed to harassment of an employee of his own department (Health) in his own constituency (Huzurabad).