Cong cadre organises blood donation camps

Former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir’s 65th birthday was celebrated across Telangana, especially in Hyderabad and Kamareddy, with fanfare on Monday.

In view of Covid-19 pandemic, Shabbir Ali had decided to celebrate his birthday in a simple manner without cutting a cake. Therefore, his followers organised blood donation camps and distributed food, fruits and milk among poor people in Kamareddy, Yellareddy, Banswada, Machareddy, Domukonda, Bibipet and Bhiknoor. Fruits were also distributed among patients at the Government Hospitals in Kamareddy, Banswada and Yellareddy Assembly segments. They also distributed blankets among the needy people.

Food distribution program was also held in Hyderabad and organised in other parts of the State.

In Kamareddy, a total of 65 Congress workers donated their blood to mark Shabbir Ali’s 65th birthday. Shabbir Ali’s fans have erected banners, hoarding and cut-outs at prime locations, especially in various parts of Telangana, especially in Kamareddy district.

Senior leaders of Congress party, including AICC Incharge Manickam Tagore, AICC Secretaries Bose Raju, R. Srinivasan, TPCC President Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, Working President A. Revanth Reddy and other senior leaders extended their greetings to Shabbir Ali on the birthday. Ex-PCC President Ponnala Lakshmaiah, who also celebrated his birthday today, also wished Shabbir Ali on the occasion.

Eminent personalities including industrialists, businessmen, academicians and journalists also greeted Shabbir Ali over the phone.

Earlier on Monday, Shabbir Ali interacted with the students at his residence in Kamareddy. A large group of students, especially those got admissions under 4% Muslim quota, visited Shabbir Ali’s residence in different batches to wish him on his birthday.

Speaking to media persons on the occasion, Shabbir Ali thanked everyone for the best wishes. He said he was inspired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi who celebrated her birthday on 9th December in a simple manner. Therefore, he said he avoided extravagant celebrations on his birthday.

“I’m thankful to Almighty for whatever he has given to me so far. I’m happy that I’m celebrating this occasion at my birthplace with my family members, the people of Kamareddy, who gave me an identity. Whatever I’m today is because of the people of Kamareddy. I will remain indebted to the people for the love and support they gave me throughout my life and political career,” Shabbir Ali said.

Shabbir Ali said his three-and-a-half decades of political career was full of excitement, achievements, failures and all other experiences which are common for people who try to achieve some goals. “My main intention of joining politics was to serve the people in the best possible manner. I became a cabinet minister in 1989 at the age of just 31 years. Since then, I’ve been pursuing my goals. He said getting 4% reservation for Muslims in jobs and education was his biggest accomplishment. So far, he said more than 20 lakh poor Muslims benefitted from the 4% quota.

Ali announced that he would continue to work for the welfare of all sections of the society in Telangana for the rest of his life.