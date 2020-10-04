Congress, BJP into dark deal: Harish Rao

Finance Minister T Harish Rao today hit out at the Congress and the BJP for getting into a dark deal to fight against the state government. He launched a scathing attack on the BJP government at the centre for launching the three agricultural acts against the interests of the farmers.



At Dubbaka the minister has addressed a meeting after a few congress counsellors, and leaders joined the TRS fold. On the occasion, the finance minister has accused the Congress of lacking a candidate to contest the bypoll in Dubbaka segment. The opposition parties joined hands through a secret dark deal to take on our government, Harish Rao expressed displeasure.



The minister lashed out at the Congress for trying to woo the voters in the campaign. The voters should be cautious as the opposition parties are trying to stall development works he suggested. The minister, however, said that the scoldings of the opposition will become blessings for us as the people are supporting the ruling g party. The centre ignored our appeal that the three agricultural bills will cause loss to the farmers, and benefit the corporate sector.



The minister claimed that the TRS government is offering 24 hours power to farm sector, while the previous congress rulers gave three hours power. The state government has been implementing several welfare schemes, Harish Rao said. Other states appreciated our rythu bandhu, rythu bhima, kalyan lakshmi, shadi mubarak, pensions he said. The people should vote vote for the TRS candidates for continuous development he appealed. The minister asked them to deny the Congress and the BJP in the coming polls.