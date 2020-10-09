Congress candidate Srinivas Reddy to file his nomination paper on October 15

TPCC president N.Uttam Kumar Reddy today said that the party candidate from Cheruku Srinivas Reddy would file his nomination papers on October 15. He said that the party state Incharge Manickam Tagore would hold the meeting on the issue of the elections with the party leaders at 5.30 pm on October 12 of this month. He said that they would implement the LRS free of cost after coming into power. He urged the people of the state to oppose the inhuman attitude of the TRS led state government.

He made these remarks during a zoom app video conference with the party leaders with the party leaders like MLC T. Jeevan Reddy , former PCC president Ponnala Laxmaiah. MLC Jeevan Reddy alleged that the state government had come up with the LRS to fill up its coffers. He alleged that the statement of state minister KTR that they would charge the amount collected at the registration of the property was not being implemented anywhere in the state . Commenting on the ongoing survey he wondered as to why the survey was being held when the details of the properties were present in GP records.

He alleged that the survey was being conducted only to burden the people of the state. He made it clear that the state government would face a blow in the high court of the state.