Congress hold dharna demanding UP CM’s resignation

The Congress Party today held a protest program at Mahatma Gandhi statue at Gandhi Bhavan, demanding the resignation of UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Smriti Irani for alleged badun incident.

The brutal incident took place due to the failure of the state government and after the hatras incident . They condemned the rape and subsequent death of the 50 year old woman , the leaders have alleged that the temple seer and his friends had raped the victim. TPCC General secretary jadsan uzma shakeer and others took part in the protest program.