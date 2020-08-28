23.2 C
Congress leaders hold protest against NEET- JEE exam

Congress leaders from the state today held a protest program against the conduct of NEET and JEE exams by union government at Ayakar Bhavan and general post office  in the city. The protest program was held following a call given by the party’s national president Sonia Gandhi against demanding the central government to immediately postpone the exams by keeping in view of the growing number of Covid 19 cases. Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao held the protest program at Ayakar Bhavan in the city while the city congress president and former MP M Anjan Kumar Yadav held it infront of General post office in Abids.

Speaking on the occasion, Hanumantha Rao alleged that the central government was playing with the lives of the innocent students  of the country by going ahead with its decision to hold the two exams. He demanded the central government to immediately postpone the exams. VH also asked the chief minister of the  state KCR to intervene into  the issue and ensure the postponement of the exams.

