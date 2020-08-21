Congress leaders pay rich tributes to Rajiv Gandhi

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Pradesh (TPCC) leaders paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 76th birth anniversary on Thursday.

TPCC President & Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, along with CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, ex-CLP leader K. Jana Reddy, ex-PCC Presidents V. Hanumantha Rao and Ponnnala Lakshmaiah, MLA Jagga Reddy , AICC Secretary A. Sampath Kumar, Hyderabad Congress M. Anjan Kumar and others paid floral tributes to Rajiv Gandhi at his statue in Somajiguda. They also paid floral tributes to Rajiv Gandhi’s portrait at the Gandhi Bhavan.

Speaking on the occasion, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that Rajiv Gandhi became the Prime Minister of India at the age of 40 years in very difficult circumstances and left an indelible impression of his regime through a unique style of administration. He reminded that it was Rajiv Gandhi who empowered the youth by granting voting rights to the people of 18 years of age so as to involve them in the nation building exercise. He also promoted Science and Technology at a large scale and inculcated scientific temper among all citizens. He introduced large scale reforms to boost the technological industry by reducing taxes, encouraged modernisation of industries and promoted higher foreign investments in the economy. He was the architect of digital India and father of Information Technology and Telecom Revolution of India’.

Reddy also recalled the services rendered by Rajiv Gandhi in strengthening rural India and championed the cause of Panchayati Raj system through the 72nd Constitutional Amendment. He said Rajiv Gandhi proclaimed the Panchayati Raj institution as the third tier of the government after the Center and the States. He believed in moral-based politics and therefore, introduced the Anti-Defection Law. Rajiv Gandhi as prime minister also announced National Policy on Education (NPE) in 1986 to modernise and expand higher education programmes across the country.