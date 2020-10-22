Congress party MLA from Munugodu assembly constituency Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy Today sat on an hunger strike demanding justice to the farmers who have lost their corps during the recent rains. He demanded the state government to pay ₹20,000 as compensation to all the farmers of the state.

He also demanded the state government to buy the drenched cotton through CCI centers. He alleged that the state government was extending ₹10,000 aid to the residents of GHMC by keeping in view of the upcoming elections while ignoring all the farmers of the state. He said that CM KCR government, which claims to be a pro-farmer had done nothing for the welfare of the farmers of the state. He said that CM KCR had not visited any of the flood area of the city and made statement extending help to the farmers so far.

He made it clear that the state government should come to the rescue of the farmers of the state. He mocked that it had become very common for the CM to deposit money in the bank accounts of the farmers ahead of the elections and ignore them soon after the polls.