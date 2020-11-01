Congress party gave political life to CM KCR:   Revanth Reddy

Congress party MP A. Revanth Reddy today said that their party had given the political life to the chief minister of the state KCR. Speaking to media persons at Japti Sivanur from Narsing Mandal of Medak district, he reminded that it was the congress Party that gave an opportunity to CM KCR as the youth congress leader.

He also reminded the people that state Finance Minister Harish Rao had become the minister for the first time in the year 2004 due to the congress party. He alleged that both Uncle and nephew duo of CM KCR and Harish Rao were trying to Cheat the people who had helped them. He alleged that the two leaders had taken away all the development programs of Dubbaka assembly constituency to Siddipet. Making it clear that separate Telangana state agitation was the agitation of self- respect, he wondered as to why the Siddipet leaders were trying to show dominance in the Dubbaka assembly seat.

He told the people that the CM would learn befitting lesson if his party was defeated in the Dubbaka by-elections.