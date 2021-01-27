Congress party lashes out at Govt over PRC

The opposition party from the state Congress party today slammed the Telangana government over the much awaited PRC report and alleged that the chief minister of The state KCR had published the PRC report only to woo the employees ahead of MLC Elections in Telangana.

Speaking to media persons former minister G. Chinna Reddy said that the employees of the state had elected that KCR would announce a good percentage of fitment to them. He mocked that as against the demand of the provision of the 63 percent of the fitment, the PRC had recommended only 7.5 percent of the fitment . He said that the chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh K Rosaiah gave 35 percent of the fitment in his rule. He alleged that the 11th PRC had recommended useless recommendations.

He demanded the state government to give 53 percent of the fitment. He warned that they would launch a state wide agitation of their demands were not met with. He alleged that the state government was playing with the lives of the employees.