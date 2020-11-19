Congress will expose nexus between TRS, BJP and MIM: Shabbir

Former Minister & ex-Leader of Opposition in Telangana Legislative Council Shabbir Ali said that it was the TRS Government which supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi in all his decisions. He said CM KCR supported Modi in replacing Planning Commission with NITI Aayog. He backed him in moves like note ban and GST and TRS voted for BJP’s candidates in the elections for President and Vice-President of India. He preferred BJP candidates with RSS background over Babu Jagjivan Ram’s daughter and Dalit icon Meira Kumar and Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Gopalakrishna Devdas Gandhi.

Shabbir Ali said that CM KCR cheated the Muslims on the promise of giving 12% reservation and always supported the BJP Government in moves like Triple Talaq Bill, NIA Amendment Bill, National Register of Citizenship (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He also slammed CM KCR for demolition of two mosques and a temple in the Secretariat and said despite giving an assurance on the floor of Assembly that they would be reconstructed at the same place, KCR did not even lay the foundation stones which he had promised to do in the first week of October.

Announcing that the Congress party would expose the nexus between TRS, BJP and MIM, he appealed to the people to vote for Congress candidates if they seek development of Hyderabad.