Corona in Bhainsa school creates Panic

Increasing cases of Corona are creating panic in Bhainsa town of Nirmal district.

According to the Health deparment officials, 25 stuedentd of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule boys high school tested positive today, when corona tests were conducted on 176 students. Only yesterday nine students tested corona positive. With today ‘s cases, the total number went up to 35.

As large number of cases registered in a single school, the authorities became alert and decided to conduct tests to the remaining 140 students also.

Meanwhile, Health department officials said that when tests were on ducted on 29 police personnel in the Mandal, one tested positive.