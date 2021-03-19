Corona increasing Day by Day in State

The incidence of Covid-19 is increasing in the State day by day. On Thursday, 62,972 corona tests were conducted till 8 pm and 313 persons tested positive, according to a bulletin released by the Medical and Health department here this morning. On Wednesday, 278 corona cases were reported.

Two persons died of corona yesterday, while 142 persons recovered from it. There are 2,434 active cases now in the State. Of them, 943 persons are under home isolation. 43 new cases were reported in GHMC limits yesterday.

Panic in Ednl Institutions

Corona is creating panic in educational institutions in the State. On Thursday, 86 corona cases were registered in different education places. Twelve teachers tested positive. 35 students of Jyotirao phule gurukul at Bhainsa, 22 students of ST boys hostel at Rajendranagar in Hyderabad tested positive. The warden and watchman of the hostel were also hit by corona. Two students of the Rajendranagar Government school also tested positive.

13 students of Jyotirao Phule school at Putnam in Kamareddy District, tree students of triple IT at Bass tested positive.

Yesterday, 10 inmates of ST girls hostel at Kagaznagar, seven students and one teacher of Indiaram ZP high school in Mancherial District tested positive. Three teachers of Sirsilla ZP high school, one employee of Karimagar DEO office, two students of China Golconda school in RR District also tested positive.

With increasing incidence of corona, the Government has directed the officials to be careful about persons coming from Maharashtra. Government decided to conduct 2,000tests every day in the border mandals and to press ten mobile vehicles in to service.