Corona–People Warned about the Danger Ahead

The second wave of Covid-19 is taking a serious turn in the State, causing much concern among the authorities as also the people. The number of positive cases are increasing day by day and it crossed the 10,000 mark for the first time yesterday.

According to the bulletin issued by the health department here today, a record number of 10,122 fresh corona cases were registered in the State on Monday, and 52 persons died due to the pandemic. So far, a total number of 4,11,905 cases were registered in the State and 2094 persons died.

There are 69,221 active cases in the State now. Doctors say that there is need for the people to be more alert and any negligent attitude is dangerous and risky. It is time the people realized the seriousness of situation created by the pandemic and strictly observed the minimum precautions like wearing a mask, social distance, frequently cleaning the hands and sanitization, and avoiding all places where people gather in numbers.

The COVID-19 positive cases reported from the districts included Adilabad (140), Bhadradri (174), GHMC (1440) Jagtiyal (204), Jangaon (160), Bhupalpally (101), Gadwal (78), Kamareddy (279), Karimnagar (369), Khammam (424), Asifabad (77), Mahabubnagar (417), Mahabubabad (202), Mancherial (195), Medak (229), Medchal Malkajgiri (751), Mulugu (79), Nagarkurnool (257), Nalgonda (469), Narayanpet (38), Nirmal (129), Nizamabad (498), Peddapalli (169), Rajanna Siricilla (225), Rangareddy (621), Sangareddy (262), Siddipet (230), Suryapet (303), Vikarabad (281), Wanaparthy (157), Warangal Rural (233), Warangal Urban (653) and Bhongir (278)