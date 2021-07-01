COUNTERS MANAGEMENT TO GO IN A PROFESSIONAL WAY

To offer more transparent services to visiting pilgrims, TTD has mulled Counters which have pilgrim interface to be operated in a more professional way.

Opening gates for this new Counters Management System at Laddu Counters in Tirumala on Thursday, TTD Additional EO Sri AV Dharma Reddy said TTD called for tenders towards the supply of manpower for the operation of counters in a professional way. KVM Info from Bengaluru has come forward quoting the lowest price.

Henceforth all the counters 164 counters which have the pilgrim interface in Tirumala including Laddu, VQC Scanning, SED counters and also SSD counters at Tirupati and Alipiri Toll Gate will also be operated by this agency. A manpower of 430 to run all these counters in three shifts are required.

These personnel are being imparted training for a week to work in all counters. Their wages will be as per Government Minimum Wages norms along with EPF and ESI benefits. They will be allotted duties at all counters on a rotation basis to avoid self motives.

To start with, the operations in Laddu Counters are commenced from today onwards. The entire operations will be under strict vigil to avoid any sort of mis- appropriation and inconvenience to pilgrims, he added.

Earlier the Additional EO also verified the distribution process in the laddu counters.

Temple DyEO Harindranath, Potu AEO Srinivasulu, VGO Sri Bali Reddy were also present.