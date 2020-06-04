Covid 19 song by AP Government ment Launches Song on Covid-19

The objective of the song is to applaud such fighters for rendering services in war-like pandemic times and at the same time the song stresses the people to be more cautious and strictly follow the government’s precautions. It also highlights the effective measures taken by AP state government in providing special medical facilities. The song underlines the fact that AP has conducted highest number of Covid-19 tests in the country.

The song features celebrities of various fields and walks of lives who came forward to appreciate the front-line fighters. The noted personalities who are featured in the song include Badminton Champion PV Sindhu, Chess grandmaster Harika Dronavalli, Actors Nikhil, Kajal Aggarwal, Pranitha Subhash, Sudheer Babu, Nidhhi Agerwal, Payal Rajput.

Composed by Anup Rubens, the song is conceived by director Chandoo Mondeti. Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy has produced the song and ably executed by U Charan Tej and MG Amarnath Yadav.