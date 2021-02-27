COW BE DECLARED AS NATIONAL ANIMAL

The HDPP, Dharmic wing of TTD has resolved today to request the Union Government to declare Cow-Gomata as the national animal.

This was one of the major decisions of the HDPP’s Executive committee meeting held at Sri Padmavati Rest House in Tirupati which was presided by TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy.

The HDPP meeting also sought more Muhurtam from the TTD pundits council for the relaunch of the unique program of Sri Kalyanamastu – the mass marriage program facilitating free weddings for the poor.

The TTD chairman directed officials to frame guidelines for implementing the Gudiko- Gomata program on a national scale.

Officials informed that 31 temples from Telangana had applied for Gomata grants and after examination of facilities there the pairs of cow and calf will be handed over to them.

The meeting also decided that TTD should give shelter and funds for stray animals in towns and cities.

TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Board members J Rameswar Rao, Shiv Kumar, DP Ananta, Govind Hari, Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, HDPP members Penchalaih, Subba Rao, HDPP secretary Acharya Rajagopalan, OSD Hemant were present.