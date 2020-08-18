CP Appeal to celebrate Vinayak chavithi, moharram in houses

The City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar today urged the residents of the state capital to celebrate the upcoming Vinayak Chavithi and Moharram in their houses. He made this appeal by keeping in view of the growing number of COVID-19 virus cases in the state. He also urged them to keep in mind about the ongoing rains in the state.

Kumar said that they car for the health of the people of the city. “ We care for your health and safety. Protect your family against COVID- 19. Do Maatam of Muharram at home. Similarly all Ganesh Puja has to be done at home. No Idol installation or any event will be held at public places as directed by Government. Keep yourself and the city safe,” the CP said on his official Twitter handle.