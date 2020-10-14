CP Visits rain hit areas

22.9 C
The City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar along with  Hyderabad district Collector  Swetha Mohanthy and GHMC officials visited the flood affected areas of Al Zubair Colony in Chandrayan Gutta. The GHMC authorities have rescued  15 people since morning. One of them, an elderly woman suffering from diabetes, was also sent to the hospital.

The National Disaster Team, and the Disaster Rescue Force are also available as they also participate in rescue operations by boats. Speaking on the occasion, he said that People with large buildings around the affected people should   help them if they are in danger of drowning.

He said that On behalf of the police department,  they were  vigilant in all respects. He said that  the situation was under control. He advised the People  to be vigilant at all the times.

