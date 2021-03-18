CPGET fresh Registrations

The directorate of Admissions, Osmania University, Hyderabad has informed all qualified, candidates of CPGET –2020 that, the fresh registrations and certificate verification for final phase of web allotment has commenced today, for those candidates who have not registered and verified certificates during first and second phases.

For all the candidates the final phase of web options will be open from March 23. Further the special category admissions of NCC, CAP and PH physical certificate verification will be held on March 22.

For details of procedure to be followed for online certificate verification and manual certificate verification schedules, visit the websites:

www.tscpget.com,

www. ouadmissions.com,