CPI leaders condole Vangapandu Prasad, Sunnam Rajaiah deaths

CPI leadership today expressed shock at the demises of Former MLA and CPM leader Sunnam Rajaiah from old Bhadrachalam and noted poet lyricist Vangapandu Prasad Rao.

In a release, CPI leaders Check Venkat Reddy, Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, Aziz Pasha, K Ssmbashiva Rao gave expressed grief at the deaths.

They said that Rajaiah death was lost for state as he strove for dalits, tribes and adivasis in the state.

Rajaiah fought in Assembly on the problems of the poor and dalits and vied for democracy values.

They said that the communist leader was an ideal and a committed leader for democracy and constitutional values. He tried to protect democratic values as he followed legislative norms in the Assembly.

They condoled death of noted singer, poet from the state Vangapandu Prasad. Prasad death is loss to film and literary field they said and expressed hope of his soul rest in peace. The CPI leaders have conveyed sympathies to bereaved family members of Rajaiah and Prasad.