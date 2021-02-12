CPI Narayana slams center over  Vizag privatization

CPI National Secretary Dr. K. Narayana today slammed central government for its decision to privatize the historic Vizag steel plant. He demanded the central government to withdraw its decision immediately.

He made these remarks while addressing a protest program held by the activists of various employees union at Kurmanapalem gate. State Minister Muttamshetty Narayana and various other political party leaders also took part in the protest program and extended their support to the unions. Speaking on the occasion he said that there was an urgent need to take steps for the protection of the steel plant. He alleged that the plant was being privatized only to encroach upon thousands of acres of land in the state.

He urged the state government to Issue a GO making it impossible for the industries to sell off the lands allotted to them. He made it clear that it was not enough for the state government to pass a resolution in the state assembly opposing the decision of the central government but also intensify the protest programs being held in the state. He also said that pocso should not come to the Vizag steel plant.