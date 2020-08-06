27.7 C
Hyderabad, IN
August 7, 2020

Political News Telangana

CPI urges KCR to call party meet on Krishna waters row

CPI,KCR,Krishna waters row

CPI secretary Ch Venkat Reddy today expressed concern that Karnataka state has decided to increase Almatti project height to 584 from 519 meters. 

With this it can get 100 tmc to 200 tmc waters more causing loss to two Telugu states he said. He urged Telangana government to hold all party meeting to settle the  controversial Krishna waters row. 

AP Government is trying to get more waters from Srisailam to incur loss to a few districts in Telangana. On these issues Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should take steps to prevent loss he said.

Venkat Reddy asked that KCR should call an all party meeting to sort out the issue. 

